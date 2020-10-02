Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Increases By 42.0%

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LCA opened at $14.40 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

Get Landcadia Holdings II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings II stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings II Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.