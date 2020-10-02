Short Interest in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Rises By 19.0%

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 720,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $107.91 on Friday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,716,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,254,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Life Storage by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,034,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after buying an additional 114,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

