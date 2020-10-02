Short Interest in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Declines By 25.0%

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

