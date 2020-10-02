Short Interest in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expands By 19.1%

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $8.54 on Friday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 26.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 475,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

