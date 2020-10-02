Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Rises By 41.1%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.0 days.

Shares of POFCF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Petrofac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

