Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Rises By 19.1%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

