Short Interest in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Decreases By 13.8%

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

VGR opened at $9.80 on Friday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 226,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Vector Group by 283.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,596,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,726,000 after purchasing an additional 525,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,163,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 270,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 254,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

