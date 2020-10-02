SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.87. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 7,394 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.78 million during the quarter.

In other SIFCO Industries news, Director Donald C. Jr. Molten sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $25,818.24. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $40,748 over the last ninety days.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.