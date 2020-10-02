Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $203.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $204.73 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $139.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $798.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $801.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $928.29 million, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $945.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. TheStreet raised Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. William Blair started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.72. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 435.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,326,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 2,705,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2,613.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after buying an additional 1,865,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 32.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,356,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 139.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after buying an additional 1,178,780 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

