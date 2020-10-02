SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of SL Green Realty worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.31.

NYSE:SLG opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.