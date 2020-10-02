SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 2,197,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.

PWCDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

