Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SCGLY stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Societe Generale has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Societe Generale had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Societe Generale will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

