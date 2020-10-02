Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $186.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $57,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.