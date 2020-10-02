SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 817.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 388,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 346,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ SP opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $420.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus Corp has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

