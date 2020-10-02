SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSE:JNK) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSE:JNK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 14,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,588,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:JNK opened at $104.15 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

