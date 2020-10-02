St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $900.92

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $900.92 and traded as high as $943.80. St. James’s Place shares last traded at $931.00, with a volume of 910,070 shares changing hands.

STJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.61) target price (up from GBX 925 ($12.09)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,005 ($13.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 983.60 ($12.85).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 967.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 900.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £42,354.48 ($55,343.63).

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

