Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Stewart Information Services worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 195.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 508.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 37.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

STC opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $46.81.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $52,693.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

