Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 436,491 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 84,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

