SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 780,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 627,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.09.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SuperCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

