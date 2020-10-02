Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,149 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tapestry worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tapestry by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

