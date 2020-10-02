TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $417,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $3,793,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 16,814.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 149,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.