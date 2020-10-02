TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

TearLab Corp (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. TearLab shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 20,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $730,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TearLab Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care.

