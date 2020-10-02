TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. 8,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 89,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.16 million for the quarter.

TELA Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products.

