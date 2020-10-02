Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.09

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and traded as low as $13.90. Telekom Austria shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 270 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.