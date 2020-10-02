Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Bruce Thames acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $89,586.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 1,629.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

Thermon Group stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.78 million, a PE ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.20. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

