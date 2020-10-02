Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the construction company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on THO. Truist lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of THO opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,442,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,649,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

