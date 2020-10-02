Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. 615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.94.

About Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

