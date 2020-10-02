Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.83

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.83 and traded as high as $16.77. Transcontinental shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 331,429 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCL.A. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

