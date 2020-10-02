Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 80,545 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Transocean by 2,920.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Transocean by 104.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 54.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of RIG opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.