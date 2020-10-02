Truist Securiti Comments on Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

PNFP stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

