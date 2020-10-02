Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank Ozk in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OZK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 300,222 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the second quarter valued at about $813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 9.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,693,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 150,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.