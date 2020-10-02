Truist Securiti Weighs in on Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on THO. BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

THO stock opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

