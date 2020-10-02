Trustmark Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Trustmark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

