Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $261.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

NYSE TWLO opened at $256.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.61. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,958,306 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.