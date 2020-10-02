Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 24,900 Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of Kraton worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 933.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRA. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

