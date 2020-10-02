Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 4,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after acquiring an additional 303,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 133,104 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.29. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

