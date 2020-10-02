Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of DHT worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.19 on Friday. DHT Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $765.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.40.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.99%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 336.84%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

