Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of AAXN opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,096,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,999. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

