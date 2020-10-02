Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTUS stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $582.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

