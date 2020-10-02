Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.86 Million Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12,929.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,830,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,033,000 after buying an additional 23,647,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 317,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.87. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $693.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

