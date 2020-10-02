Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,700 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate Bancsystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

