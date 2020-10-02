Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 7,400 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,273 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

CXP stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

