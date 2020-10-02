Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,954 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Ultra Clean worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 26,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $804,889.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,642.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UCTT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

