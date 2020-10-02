Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Universal Technical Institute worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after buying an additional 1,170,509 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,078,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,626,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 221,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,727.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,664.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $166.32 million, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

