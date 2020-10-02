Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Acquires 44,595 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 44,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $142,704.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 139,317 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $443,028.06.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 28,550 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $89,361.50.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 70.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

