VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.82

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.82 and traded as high as $31.27. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 25,937 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

