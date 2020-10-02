Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,033 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,182,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

