Vanguard Group Inc. Has $44.64 Million Position in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.82% of eXp World worth $44,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $45.64 on Friday. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.17 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene Frederick sold 145,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $4,622,521.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,114,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $823,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,894,920 shares in the company, valued at $613,223,856.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 670,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,700,422. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.