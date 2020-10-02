Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Trading Up 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $62.06. Approximately 1,096,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,596,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.