Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Vast Resources PLC (LON:VAST)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. Vast Resources shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 303,117,054 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

Vast Resources Company Profile (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, molybdenum, zinc, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Manaila Polymetallic mine in northern Romania; 25.01% interest in Pickstone-Peerless gold mine in Zimbabwe; 80% interest in Baita Plai Polymetallic mine in Romania; 29.41% interest in Blueberry project; and 23.75% interest in Eureka Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.